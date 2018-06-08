Jun. 8

June 8, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Sen. Vincent Hughes is hosted “Women for Hughes 2018” at Kimmel Ctr., 300 S. Broad St., 12:30 p.m. Sponsors $2,500, Table Hosts $1,000, Table Co-Hosts $500, Leading Ladies $100. For info: citizensforhughes@gmail.com (215) 251-0585.

