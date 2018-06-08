Philadelphia GOP Slams Sanctuary-City Policy

On Wednesday, federal Judge Michael Baylson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that President Donald Trump cannot cut off grants to Philadelphia over the way they handle illegal immigrants who have come into conflict with the law. After hearing the ruling Mayor Kenney was caught on tape dancing and proclaiming, “I’m a sanctuary city.”

In response to the release of the videotape of Mayor Kenney celebrating the decision, Michael Meehan, Chairman of the Republican Party of Philadelphia issued the following statement:

“The Trump administration never suggested that ICE patrol the streets of Philadelphia, questioning law-abiding citizens about their citizenship status. They requested cooperation from Philadelphia authorities when an undocumented immigrant breaks additional laws.

“Philadelphia has one of the highest violent crime rates in the country, and certainly has enough on its plate keeping its own citizens safe from other citizens, let alone those who are not authorized to be here.

“Assistance from ICE to remove undocumented immigrants adding to the crime statistics in Philadelphia is what the Mayor should have celebrated, not the reverse.

“We are a nation of laws and common sense approaches to problem solving should be the pursuit and goal as Judge Baylson had earlier sought.

“This is more nonsensical virtue signaling to the Democratic Party’s radical base, rather than implementing the necessary changes to increase quality of life for the average Philadelphia resident.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.