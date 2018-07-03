FURTHER LISTINGS

Jul. 11- Philly for Change hosts July Meetup at Tattooed Mom, 530 South St., 2nd fl., 7 p.m.
Jul. 13- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler is hosted Fundraiser at Mamma Maria Ristorante, 1637 E. Passyunk Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500, $1,000, $5,000 – preferred in advance at elizabethfiedler.com/contribute. RASVP: (267) 250-4168To host or sign up for free child care: (267) 250-4168 or info@elizabethfiedler.com.
Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.
Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Nonmembers $20 (by invitation only). For info: phillyabj.org.
Aug. 18- Operating Engineers host Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.
Aug. 25- Iornworkers’ Local 410 hosts Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

