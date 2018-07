FURTHER LISTINGS

Jul. 24- Zumba Fitness Class, Jason Douglass’ Danceadelphia at 1100 Snyder Ave., 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Jul. 25- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Info Session for Srs. on New Shingles Vaccine at Christian Compassion CDC, 6150 Cedar Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Jul. 26- Malcolm Kenyatta Turns “21” Again: A Birthday Happy Hour, 5:30 p.m. at Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South St., 5:30 p.m. Donation $10.

Jul. 28- Be Whole Healthy Living Tour hosts Festival at Penn’s Landing features Tip “T.I.” Harris, Dru Hill, Estelle, SWV Sister Nancy and Lenny Williams. Speakers include Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, Councilman Mark Squilla, State Rep. Joanna McClinton, City Rep. Sheila Hess & Gov. Wolf’s S.E. Dir. Nedia Ralston. For info: pahealthfest.org.

Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug 8- Happy Hour Reception In support of Malcolm Kenyatta for State Rep! 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Suite 410, Philadelphia, PA, 19102. Special Guests include: Hon. Bob Brady, Hon. Dwight Evans, and Mayor Jim Kenney. Hosts include: Sen. Sharif Street, Sen. Shirley Kitchen, Rep. W. Curtis Thomas, Rep. Jordan Harris, Jonathan Saidel, Laborers’ District Council of the Metropolitan Area of Philadelphia and Vicinity Suggested Contribution Levels: Champion: $1,000 – Host: $500 Booster: $250 – Supporter: $100 Friend: $50

Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,000, General Admission $30. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 RSVP: events@lperrygroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Aug. 11- Councilman Derek Green & Jaden’s Voice host Autism Play date at Smith Mem. Plg., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 2-5 p.m.

Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 12- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Breakfast at the Beach for Councilman Bobby Henon at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations $1200. Payable to “Bobby 11.” For info: (215) 906-0339.

Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Nonmembers $20 (by invitation only). For info: phillyabj.org.

Aug. 18- Operating Engineers host Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

Aug. 18 – Senator Sharif Street Summer BBQ. 12-4PM, 7001 Brentwood Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19151. $100 – Sponsors $10k, 5k, 2.5k, 1k. For more information contact 267-275-2120

Aug. 23- Phila. Young Democrats Social Chair John Brady hosts Manayunk Summer Social at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., River Rm. Top fl., 6:30-9:00 p.m. Young Dems (18-40 years old) $15, General Admission $25. Sponsorship Levels: Friends $50, Supporters $150, Host Committee $250+. For info: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or johnpbrady215@gmail.com.

Aug. 25- Ironworkers’ Local 401 hosts Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.

