FURTHER LISTINGS

Aug. 7- State Rep. Kevin Boyle hosts Nat’l Night Out at Fox Chase E.S. parking lot, 500 Rhawn St. Games, prizes and giveaways, music entertainment, food, information about state and local resources, and chances to meet with local police and emergency personnel. For info: (215) 695-1016.

Aug 8- State rep candidate Malcolm Kenyatta is hosted Happy Hour Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 5:30-7 p.m. Special Guests: Congressmen Bob Brady & Dwight Evans, and Mayor Jim Kenney. Hosts: State Sens. Sharif Street, Shirley Kitchen, State Reps. W. Curtis Thomas & Jordan Harris, and Jonathan Saidel. Contribution Levels: Champions $1,000, Hosts $500, Boosters $250, Supporters $100, Friends $50.

Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,000, General Admission $30. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 RSVP: events@lperrygroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Aug. 11- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Frankford Community Day at Gambrel Plg., 1900 Wakeling St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Aug. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Health & Wellness Community Summer Jam at 60th St. betw. Arch and Chestnut Sts., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Entertainment, food, family fun, office help with state services. Free. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Aug. 11- Councilman Derek Green & Jaden’s Voice host Autism Play date at Smith Mem. Plg., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 2-5 p.m.

Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 12- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Breakfast at the Beach for Councilman Bobby Henon at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations $100. Payable to “Bobby 11.” For info: (215) 906-0339.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts 36th Birthday Summer Soirée at Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., 5-9 p.m., Dinner 6 p.m. VIP Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $2,500, Platinum $5,000; Young Professionals $50, Supporters $75, Friends $125. RSVP by Aug. 10: (484) 764-9268.

Aug. 18- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Gun Buyback at Official Unlimited, 2331 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No questions asked. Turn in unloaded, working handguns & assault weapons for $75 gift card One per gun. For info: (215) 686-3530.

Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Nonmembers $20 (by invitation only). For info: phillyabj.org.

Aug. 18- Operating Engineers host Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

Aug. 18 – Senator Sharif Street Summer BBQ. 12-4PM, 7001 Brentwood Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19151. $100 – Sponsors $10k, 5k, 2.5k, 1k. For more information contact 267-275-2120

Aug. 23- Phila. Young Democrats Social Chair John Brady hosts Manayunk Summer Social at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., River Rm. Top fl., 6:30-9:00 p.m. Young Dems (18-40 years old) $15, General Admission $25. Sponsorship Levels: Friends $50, Supporters $150, Host Committee $250+. For info: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or johnpbrady215@gmail.com.

Aug. 25- Ironworkers’ Local 401 hosts Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.

