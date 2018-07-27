Jul. 28

July 27, 2018

Be Whole Healthy Living Tour hosts Festival at Penn’s Landing features Tip “T.I.” Harris, Dru Hill, Estelle, SWV Sister Nancy and Lenny Williams. Speakers include Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, Councilman Mark Squilla, State Rep. Joanna McClinton, City Rep. Sheila Hess & Gov. Wolf’s S.E. Dir. Nedia Ralston. For info: pahealthfest.org.

