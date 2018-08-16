Aug. 16

August 16, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Wissinoming Pk., 5801 Frankford Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments, child fingerprinting by Police Dept., school giveaways (children must be present). For info: (215) 533-0440.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24 Creator    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *