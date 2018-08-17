Aug. 18

August 17, 2018

George Brooks hosts Comedy Shrimp & Crab Fest in Baltimore Harbor, lv. Progress Plaza 1 p.m., feast 6 p.m., ret. 11 p.m. Comedy show, dancing, open bar, all-you-can-eat shrimp & crab buffet Cash, checks payable to “George Brooks.” For info: (215) 235-2235.

