State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Fox Chase Rec Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments, child fingerprinting by Police Dept., school giveaways (children must be present). For info: (215) 533-0440.
MAYOR JIM KENNEY remains opposed and probably will veto the construction tax nar...
By Eldon Graham INDego bike share program announced that it will grow thi...
BY RYAN BRIGGS Philadelphia City Council adjourned for the summer after passin...
On Wednesday, federal Judge Michael Baylson of the Eastern District of Pennsylva...
Today, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced that since DA Lar...
