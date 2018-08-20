Aug. 23

August 20, 2018

Phila. Young Democrats Social Chair John Brady hosts Manayunk Summer Social at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., River Rm. Top fl., 6:30-9:00 p.m. Young Dems (18-40 years old) $15, General Admission $25. Sponsorship Levels: Friends $50, Supporters $150, Host Committee $250+. For info: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or johnpbrady215@gmail.com.

