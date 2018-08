FURTHER LISTINGS

Aug. 7- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts Nat’l Night Out at Masjidullah parking lot, Washington La. & Limekiln Pk., 5:30-8 p.m. Children’s games; free food; state, local and police reps. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Aug. 7- State Rep. Kevin Boyle hosts Nat’l Night Out at Fox Chase E.S. parking lot, 500 Rhawn St. Games, prizes and giveaways, music entertainment, food, information about state and local resources, and chances to meet with local police and emergency personnel. For info: (215) 695-1016.

Aug 8- State rep candidate Malcolm Kenyatta is hosted Happy Hour Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 5:30-7 p.m. Special Guests: Congressmen Bob Brady & Dwight Evans, and Mayor Jim Kenney. Hosts: State Sens. Sharif Street, Shirley Kitchen, State Reps. W. Curtis Thomas & Jordan Harris, and Jonathan Saidel. Contribution Levels: Champions $1,000, Hosts $500, Boosters $250, Supporters $100, Friends $50.

Aug. 10- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown distributes Free Produce Vouchers for low-income seniors at 1435 N. 52nd St., Registrations begin 9 a.m., distribution starts 10 a.m. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,000, General Admission $30. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 RSVP: events@lperrygroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Aug. 11- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Frankford Community Day at Gambrel Plg., 1900 Wakeling St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Aug. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Health & Wellness Community Summer Jam at 60th St. betw. Arch and Chestnut Sts., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Entertainment, food, family fun, office help with state services. Free. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Aug. 11- Councilman Derek Green & Jaden’s Voice host Autism Play date at Smith Mem. Plg., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 2-5 p.m.

Aug. 11- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Community Day at Overbrook Beacon CEC, 5621 Lancaster Ave., 2-6 p.m. State services. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 12- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Breakfast at the Beach for Councilman Bobby Henon at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations $100. Payable to “Bobby 11.” For info: (215) 906-0339.

Aug. 12- Sid Booker hosts Shrimp, Bar-B-Q Pool Party in Laverock, 2-7 p.m. Numerous special guests in politics and entertainment. Karaoke DJ, Bathing Suit Contest, Cash prizes & giveaways. By invitation only. RSVP: Chirron (215) 324-2555 or sb4600@aol.com.

Aug. 16- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Wissinoming Pk., 5801 Frankford Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments, child fingerprinting by Police Dept., school giveaways (children must be present). For info: (215) 533-0440.

Aug. 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., Wolcoff Aud., 5800 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Guest: Corrections Sec. John Wetzel focuses on correctional issues. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Aug. 16- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Lawncrest Rec Ctr., 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 6:30 p.m. “Black Panther.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts 36th Birthday Summer Soirée at Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., 5-9 p.m., Dinner 6 p.m. VIP Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $2,500, Platinum $5,000; Young Professionals $50, Supporters $75, Friends $125. RSVP by Aug. 10: (484) 764-9268.

Aug. 18- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Gun Buyback at Official Unlimited, 2331 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No questions asked. Turn in unloaded, working handguns & assault weapons for $75 gift card One per gun. For info: (215) 686-3530.

Aug. 18- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Summer BBQ at 7001 Brentwood Rd., 12-4 p.m. Tickets $100; Sponsors $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, $1,000. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Aug. 18- George Brooks hosts Comedy Shrimp & Crab Fest in Baltimore Harbor, lv. Progress Plaza 1 p.m., feast 6 p.m., ret. 11 p.m. Comedy show, dancing, open bar, all-you-can-eat shrimp & crab buffet Cash, checks payable to “George Brooks.” For info: (215) 235-2235.

Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Nonmembers $20 (by invitation only). For info: phillyabj.org.

Aug. 18- Operating Engineers host Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

Aug. 23- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Fox Chase Rec Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments, child fingerprinting by Police Dept., school giveaways (children must be present). For info: (215) 533-0440.

Aug. 23- Phila. Young Democrats Social Chair John Brady hosts Manayunk Summer Social at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., River Rm. Top fl., 6:30-9:00 p.m. Young Dems (18-40 years old) $15, General Admission $25. Sponsorship Levels: Friends $50, Supporters $150, Host Committee $250+. For info: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or johnpbrady215@gmail.com.

Aug. 25- State Rep. Angel Cruz organizes volunteers to join Streets Dept. to collect waste tires throughout the 180th Legislative Dist., meeting at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 25- Ironworkers’ Local 401 hosts Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.

Aug. 26- Republican City Committee hosts Billy Meehan Clam Bake at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 4-8 p.m. Top-shelf open bar, clams, roast pork, hotdogs, barbecued chicken, live band, comedians. Tickets $100. For info: (215) 5612-0650.

Aug. 31- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Emanuel Rec Ctr., 8500 Pickering St., 6:30 p.m. “Black Panther.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Sep. 7- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Olney Rec Ctr., 6001 A St., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Sep. 21- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.

Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464

