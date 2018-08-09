FURTHER LISTINGS

Aug. 11- Councilman Derek Green & Jaden’s Voice host Autism Play date at Smith Mem. Plg., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 2-5 p.m.
Aug. 11- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Community Day at Overbrook Beacon CEC, 5621 Lancaster Ave., 2-6 p.m. State services. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 12- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Breakfast at the Beach for Councilman Bobby Henon at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations $100. Payable to “Bobby 11.” For info: (215) 906-0339.
Aug. 12- Sid Booker hosts Shrimp, Bar-B-Q Pool Party in Laverock, 2-7 p.m. Numerous special guests in politics and entertainment. Karaoke DJ, Bathing Suit Contest, Cash prizes & giveaways. By invitation only. RSVP: Chirron (215) 324-2555 or sb4600@aol.com.
Aug. 13- Omar Sabir hosts Birthday Celebration at Haute Restaurant, 1420 Locust St., 5-7 p.m. No charge but cash bar. For info: (267) 679-9264.
Aug. 16- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Wissinoming Pk., 5801 Frankford Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments, child fingerprinting by Police Dept., school giveaways (children must be present). For info: (215) 533-0440.
Aug. 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., Wolcoff Aud., 5800 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Guest: Corrections Sec. John Wetzel focuses on correctional issues. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Aug. 16- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Lawncrest Rec Ctr., 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 6:30 p.m. “Black Panther.” For info: (215) 686-3454.
Aug. 17- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts 36th Birthday Summer Soirée at Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., 5-9 p.m., Dinner 6 p.m. VIP Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $2,500, Platinum $5,000; Young Professionals $50, Supporters $75, Friends $125. RSVP by Aug. 10: (484) 764-9268.
Aug. 18- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Gun Buyback at Official Unlimited, 2331 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No questions asked. Turn in unloaded, working handguns & assault weapons for $75 gift card One per gun. For info: (215) 686-3530.
Aug. 18- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Summer BBQ at 7001 Brentwood Rd., 12-4 p.m. Tickets $100; Sponsors $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, $1,000. For info: (267) 275-2120.
Aug. 18- George Brooks hosts Comedy Shrimp & Crab Fest in Baltimore Harbor, lv. Progress Plaza 1 p.m., feast 6 p.m., ret. 11 p.m. Comedy show, dancing, open bar, all-you-can-eat shrimp & crab buffet Cash, checks payable to “George Brooks.” For info: (215) 235-2235.
Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Nonmembers $20 (by invitation only). For info: phillyabj.org.
Aug. 18- Operating Engineers host Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.
Aug. 18- Del. att’y gen. candidate Chris Johnson is hosted Fundraiser at 1 Liberty Pl. Top Deck, 6-8 p.m., Sponsors: $250, $500, $750, $1,200. RSVP: Bernard Lopez (215) 720-0389 or Blop214557@gmail.com.
Aug. 23- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Fox Chase Rec Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments, child fingerprinting by Police Dept., school giveaways (children must be present). For info: (215) 533-0440.
Aug. 23- Phila. Young Democrats Social Chair John Brady hosts Manayunk Summer Social at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., River Rm. Top fl., 6:30-9:00 p.m. Young Dems (18-40 years old) $15, General Admission $25. Sponsorship Levels: Friends $50, Supporters $150, Host Committee $250+. For info: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or johnpbrady215@gmail.com.
Aug. 25- State Rep. Angel Cruz organizes volunteers to join Streets Dept. to collect waste tires throughout the 180th Legislative Dist., meeting at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Aug. 25- Ironworkers’ Local 401 hosts Party at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J.
Aug. 26- Republican City Committee hosts Billy Meehan Clam Bake at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 4-8 p.m. Top-shelf open bar, clams, roast pork, hotdogs, barbecued chicken, live band, comedians. Tickets $100. For info: (215) 5612-0650.
Aug. 31- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Emanuel Rec Ctr., 8500 Pickering St., 6:30 p.m. “Black Panther.” For info: (215) 686-3454.
Sep. 7- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Olney Rec Ctr., 6001 A St., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.
Sep. 7- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Virgo Birthday & Dance Party at H&H Banquet Ha., 2036 Haines St., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Inter-generational old-school party featuring Patty Jackson & DJ Gary O. Dance contests ($100 1st Place prizes). Free light buffet, BYOB. Tickets $30, 10 seats /table. Sponsorships available. For info: (215) 500-1679 or people4parker@gmail.com.
Sep. 13- State rep candidate Patty-Pat Kozlowski is hosted “Distilling Tasting & Pub Food Reception” at New Liberty Distillery, 1431 N. Cadwallader St., 6-8 p.m. Host: State Rep. John Taylor. Tickets $250, Patrons $1,000, Benefactors $2,500. Payable to “Friends of Patty-Pat,” % Pat Tsucalas, 1600 Walnut St., Su. 305, Phila., PA 19103.For info: jct@uta@att.net.
Sep. 21- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.
Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.
Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.