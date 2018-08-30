FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 8- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Campaign Kickoff at The Wilarie, 3227 Stockley St., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free parking, food, music & fun. Donations $100, pay at the door, payable to “Citizens for Jewell Williams.” For info: Harriet Lessy (215) 816-6093.
Sep. 11- Girard Coll. hosts Panel Discussion on Its 1968 Desegregation at 2101 S. College Ave., Classrm. Visits 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Panel Discussion 7 p.m.; following panel, visit “Opening the Gates: The Desegregation of Girard College,” exhibition in Girard’s Founder’s Hall. For info: (215) 787-2600.
Sep. 13- State rep candidate Patty-Pat Kozlowski is hosted “Distilling Tasting & Pub Food Reception” at New Liberty Distillery, 1431 N. Cadwallader St., 6-8 p.m. Host: State Rep. John Taylor. Tickets $250, Patrons $1,000, Benefactors $2,500. Payable to “Friends of Patty-Pat,” % Pat Tsucalas, 1600 Walnut St., Su. 305, Phila., PA 19103.For info: jct@uta@att.net.
Sep. 15- The Green Party of Phila. hosts Welcome Party for gubernatorial candidate Paul Glover William Way LGBT Community Ctr., 1315 Spruce St, 2 p.m. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.
Sep. 15- 37th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish or Chicken Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Park Ave., 12-5 p.m. Tickets $10. For info: Ms. Elle 37 (215) 223-9329 or (267) 240-5069.
Sep. 21- CeasefirePA hosts “Global Citizen March For Lives”, international day of peace, at City Hall Courtyard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: Michael Cogbill (215) 435-6496.
Sep. 21- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.
Sep. 22- AFSCME DC 33 holds Sickle Cell 5K Run/Walk, start at Belmont Ave. & Please Touch Museum, 7 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 471-8686.
Sep. 27- Green Party of Phila. hosts Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Pollwork assignments for general election. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256.
Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.
Oct. 3- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, Patrons $750, Friends $1,000. Ayable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4954, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. For info: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.
Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.
Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts End of Summer Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. All-you-can-eat pig roast & beer. Live entertainment, family fun, face painting, bounce houses, playground, free ice cream for kids. Corn Hole Tournament: $40 per team. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For info: (215) 821-7606.
Oct. 12- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees’ Fall Fundraiser at Pub 36, 7681 Frankford Ave., 7-10 p.m. Beer, wine, well drinks, wings. Tickets: $40. For info: Brian McCann.