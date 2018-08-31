FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 7- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Olney Rec Ctr., 6001 A St., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Sep. 7- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Virgo Birthday & Dance Party at H&H Banquet Ha., 2036 Haines St., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Inter-generational old-school party featuring Patty Jackson & DJ Gary O. Dance contests ($100 1st Place prizes). Free light buffet, BYOB. Tickets $30, 10 seats /table. Sponsorships available. For info: (215) 500-1679 or people4parker@gmail.com.

Sep. 8- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Campaign Kickoff at The Wilarie, 3227 Stockley St., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free parking, food, music & fun. Donations $100, pay at the door, payable to “Citizens for Jewell Williams.” For info: Harriet Lessy (215) 816-6093.

Sep. 11- Girard Coll. hosts Panel Discussion on Its 1968 Desegregation at 2101 S. College Ave., Classrm. Visits 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Panel Discussion 7 p.m.; following panel, visit “Opening the Gates: The Desegregation of Girard College,” exhibition in Girard’s Founder’s Hall. For info: (215) 787-2600.

Sep. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Clergy Re-Entry Resource Seminar at Ezekiel Baptist Ch., 5701 Grays Ave., 4-6 p.m. Led by Healing Communities USA. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Sep. 13- State rep candidate Patty-Pat Kozlowski is hosted “Distilling Tasting & Pub Food Reception” at New Liberty Distillery, 1431 N. Cadwallader St., 6-8 p.m. Host: State Rep. John Taylor. Tickets $250, Patrons $1,000, Benefactors $2,500. Payable to “Friends of Patty-Pat,” % Pat Tsucalas, 1600 Walnut St., Su. 305, Phila., PA 19103.For info: jct@uta@att.net.

Sep. 15- The Green Party of Phila. hosts Welcome Party for gubernatorial candidate Paul Glover William Way LGBT Community Ctr., 1315 Spruce St, 2 p.m. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

Sep. 15- 37th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish or Chicken Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Park Ave., 12-5 p.m. Tickets $10. For info: Ms. Elle 37 (215) 223-9329 or (267) 240-5069.

Sep. 15- 35th/53rd/55th/ 63rd/64th Ward Democratic Committees host Picnic at Burholme Pk. Pavilion, Cottman & Central Aves., st. 1 p.m. Free for committee people. Donations payable to “Philly United,” % Robert Dellavella, 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149 For info: (215) 808-4240.

Sep. 21- CeasefirePA hosts “Global Citizen March for Lives,” international day of peace, at City Hall Courtyard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: Michael Cogbill (215) 435-6496.

Sep. 21- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Sep. 22- AFSCME DC 33 holds Sickle Cell 5K Run/Walk, start at Belmont Ave. & Please Touch Museum, 7 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 471-8686.

Sep. 25- Councilman David Oh hosts Fall Fundraiser at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., Red Rm., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, open bar. Levels: $2,500, $1,00, $500, $250, $100. Payable to Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143.

Sep. 27- Green Party of Phila. hosts Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Pollwork assignments for general election. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.

Oct. 3- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, Patrons $750, Friends $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4954, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. For info: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts End of Summer Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. All-you-can-eat pig roast & beer. Live entertainment, family fun, face painting, bounce houses, playground, free ice cream for kids. Corn Hole Tournament: $40 per team. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For info: (215) 821-7606.

Oct. 12- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees’ Fall Fundraiser at Pub 36, 7681 Frankford Ave., 7-10 p.m. Beer, wine, well drinks, wings. Tickets: $40. For info: Brian McCann.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.