Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Virgo Birthday & Dance Party at H&H Banquet Ha., 2036 Haines St., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Inter-generational old-school party featuring Patty Jackson & DJ Gary O. Dance contests ($100 1st Place prizes). Free light buffet, BYOB. Tickets $30, 10 seats /table. Sponsorships available. For info: (215) 500-1679 or people4parker@gmail.com.

