Bass: Regulate Recovery Houses

September 14, 2018 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:

Councilwoman Cindy Bass (8th Dist.) is kicking up a lively legislative agenda this new Council term. Her latest proposal homes in on recovery houses, which are a focal point of the opioid crisis:

Philly councilwoman urges regulations for city’s recovery houses

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
en.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *