FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 12- Liberty City Democratic Cl. hosts Happy Hour for Gov. Tom Wolf & John Fetterman at Woody’s, 13th & Walnut Sts., 5-7 p.m. Donations: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000; students $25. Payable to “Tom Wolf for Governor” at door or actblue.com/donate/woodys18. For info: info@libertycity.org.
Sep. 13- State rep candidate Patty-Pat Kozlowski is hosted “Distilling Tasting & Pub Food Reception” at New Liberty Distillery, 1431 N. Cadwallader St., 6-8 p.m. Host: State Rep. John Taylor. Tickets $250, Patrons $1,000, Benefactors $2,500. Payable to “Friends of Patty-Pat,” % Pat Tsucalas, 1600 Walnut St., Su. 305, Phila., PA 19103.For info: jct@uta@att.net.
Sep. 15- The Green Party of Phila. hosts Welcome Party for gubernatorial candidate Paul Glover William Way LGBT Community Ctr., 1315 Spruce St, 2 p.m. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.
Sep. 15- 37th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish or Chicken Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Park Ave., 12-5 p.m. Tickets $10. For info: Ms. Elle 37 (215) 223-9329 or (267) 240-5069.
Sep. 15- 35th/53rd/55th/61st/63rd/64th Ward Democratic Committees host Picnic at Burholme Pk. Pavilion, Cottman & Central Aves., st. 1 p.m. Free for committee people. Donations payable to “Philly United,” % Robert Dellavella, 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149 For info: (215) 808-4240.
Sep. 17- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Falls Ridge, 4349 Ridge Ave., enter parking lot from Merrick Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Angie Eyer (717) 787-7895.
Sep. 21- CeasefirePA hosts “Global Citizen March for Lives,” international day of peace, at City Hall Courtyard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: Michael Cogbill (215) 435-6496.
Sep. 21- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.
Sep. 22- AFSCME DC 33 holds Sickle Cell 5K Run/Walk, start at Belmont Ave. & Please Touch Museum, 7 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 471-8686.
Sep. 25- Councilman David Oh hosts Fall Fundraiser at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., Red Rm., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, open bar. Levels: $2,500, $1,00, $500, $250, $100. Payable to Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143.
Sep. 27- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “2018 Knit In” at City Ha., R. 201, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Knitting & crocheting mittens, gloves, hats & scarves for infants, children & teens in shelters. RSVP: Gabriela Raczka (215) 686-3438.
Sep. 27- Green Party of Phila. hosts Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Pollwork assignments for general election. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256.
Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.
Oct. 3- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, Patrons $750, Friends $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4954, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. For info: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.
Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.
Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts End of Summer Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. All-you-can-eat pig roast & beer. Live entertainment, family fun, face painting, bounce houses, playground, free ice cream for kids. Corn Hole Tournament: $40 per team. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For info: (215) 821-7606.
Oct. 12- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees’ Fall Fundraiser at Pub 36, 7681 Frankford Ave., 7-10 p.m. Beer, wine, well drinks, wings. Tickets: $40. For info: Brian McCann.
Oct. 22- Democratic City Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 952-1999.
Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.