FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 20- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Office Meet & Greet at 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., Su. 197, 3-4 p.m. Help on Property Tax/Rent Rebate, CHIP & others. For info: (215) 425-5708.

Sep. 20- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Firefighters’ Union Ha., 415 N. 5th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pkg. 400 bl. Willow St. Open bar, DiBruno catering. Contributions st. $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

Sep. 21- CeasefirePA hosts “Global Citizen March for Lives,” international day of peace, at City Hall Courtyard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: Michael Cogbill (215) 435-6496.

Sep. 21- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Fun & Film Night at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30 p.m. “The Incredibles.” For info: (215) 686-3454.

Sep. 22- AFSCME DC 33 holds Sickle Cell 5K Run/Walk, start at Belmont Ave. & Please Touch Museum, 7 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 471-8686.

Sep. 22- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts Afro-Carib Health-Wellness Fair at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Screenings, games, dance, food. For info: (267) 242-8233 or africom-hilly.org.

Sep. 22- Julia & John O’Connell host Wish Wall Fdn. “Cocktails in the Garden at 123 W. Gravers La., 7-9:30 p.m. Featuring CEO Simonetta Lien. By donation. For info: John O’Connell (267) 312-1925.

Sep. 25- Councilman David Oh hosts Fall Fundraiser at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., Red Rm., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, open bar. Levels: $2,500, $1,00, $500, $250, $100. Payable to Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143.

Sep. 26- Advancing Civics Education hosts Luncheon Kickoff & Mtg. at Widener Bldg., 1 S. Penn Sq., 10th fl., 12:30-3:30 p.m. Chairs: Hon. Timika Lane, Elvin P. Ross & Diane Bernoff. 1.5 CLE credits. RSVP: Kathleen.rush@courts.phila.gov.

Sep. 27- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Senior Expo at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., 5800 Ridge Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Health screenings & resources, education & community activities, SEPTA Key cards. Free. For info: (215) 487-4458.

Sep. 27- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “2018 Knit In” at City Ha., R. 201, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Knitting & crocheting mittens, gloves, hats & scarves for infants, children & teens in shelters. RSVP: Gabriela Raczka (215) 686-3438.

Sep. 27- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Mayfair Community Ctr., 2990 S. St. Vincent St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Sep. 27- Green Party of Phila. hosts Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Pollwork assignments for general election. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Sep. 28- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3700 Haddonfield Rd,., Pennsauken, N.J., Registration 11:30 p.m., Shotgun 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $300, Lunch Sponsor $1,500 with foursome, Dinner Sponsor $3,000 with foursome; other sponsorships available. Payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund,” Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.

Oct. 3- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, Patrons $750, Friends $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4954, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. For info: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Oct. 4- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at St. Anne’s Rectory-PAL Ctr., 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts End of Summer Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. All-you-can-eat pig roast & beer. Live entertainment, family fun, face painting, bounce houses, playground, free ice cream for kids. Corn Hole Tournament: $40 per team. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For info: (215) 821-7606.

Oct. 7- St. Nicholas of Tolentine Ch. Hosts Italian Festival & Procession of Saints at 9th & Morris Sts., 12-9 p.m. For info: For info: Rev. Nicholas Martorano (215) 463-1326.

Oct. 11- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Fox Chase Rec Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Oct. 12- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees’ Fall Fundraiser at Pub 36, 7681 Frankford Ave., 7-10 p.m. Beer, wine, well drinks, wings. Tickets: $40. For info: Brian McCann.

Oct. 22- Democratic City Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 28- American Ass’n for Cancer Rsch. Hosts “Party for a Purpose” at Hilton at Penns Ldg., 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 5-9 p.m. Honoring John J. Dougherty. Tickets $300 ($200 UNDER AGE 40); sponsorships $1,250-$50,000.For info: Kyrie Palan (215) 446-7166.

Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 373a32, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.

