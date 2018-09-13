Kozlowski down by the River

September 13, 2018 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:

WELL OVER 200 people came to the best kept secret in the River Wards, the Bridesburg Outboard Club to show their support for Republican state rep candidate Patty-Pat Kozlowski as she seeks the 177th seat. Republican City Committee Chairman Mike Meehan and several ward leaders attended the event, but the crowd was River Wards homegrown and had as many donkeys as well as elephants in the crowd, showing Kozlowski’s cross-party appeal and reputation in the district.


KOZLOWSKI cooked Italian and Polish foods for the crowd, serving garlicky roast pork and spinach and kielbasi and sauerkraut as the crowd enjoyed the man of a thousand voices, comedian and sports radio personality Joe Conklin, as entertainment.


THE INFAMOUS Department of Recreation Women’s Volleyball Team from Byrne’s Tavern: L-R, Sue Hala, Linda Jaskowiak, Barb McCabe and Patty-Pat Kozlowski.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF Printer    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *