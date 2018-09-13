Philadelphia Election Board Workers Get Historic Pay Raise!

Yesterday, at their first weekly public meeting for the Nov. 6 general election, the Philadelphia City Commissioners unanimously approved Chairwoman Lisa Deeley’s motion to raise the pay for Election Board workers by $20 a day.

This marks the first time in generations that the Judges of Election, Majority and Minority Inspectors of Election, Clerks, Machine Inspectors, and Bilingual Interpreters have received a raise. The additional funds for the raise were appropriated to the City Commissioners in their FY 2019 budget after a vigorous lobbying effort by the commissioners and help from likeminded members of Council.

“My first elected position was as Judge of Election in my division,” said Deeley. “I know firsthand that Election Day is long and that the weeks leading up to it can often be stressful. I know that they feel underappreciated, overworked, and underpaid. This raise sends a message to the Election Boards that we appreciate their work and dedication, which should have a positive effect on filling the vacancies.”

Commissioner Al Schmidt, vice chair of the City Commissioners, seconded Deeley’s motion and echoed her comments saying, “Election Board workers make Election Day possible. It is important that we compensate them for their hard work. This is an important step toward retaining those Election Board workers we already have and recruiting others to serve in this critical role.”

The vote is being hailed by longtime poll workers such as Rev. Cynthia Jefferson, judge of election of 4-10: “I have been working the polls for over 30 years. I love it and I know of many others who would love it too, but can’t afford to miss work. This raise will go a long way to allowing more people to be able to step up.” Antoinette Gibson, judge of election of 46-2, said, “It is a very long day, we’re setting up by 6 a.m. and not leaving until 9 or 10 at night. A little extra money towards Christmas presents for my grandkids is a nice reward for doing my civic duty.”

The raises will go into effect for the Nov. 6 general election. Going forward, the pay for Election Board workers will be as follows:

Judges of Election: Old Pay $100, New Pay$120

Majority & Minority Inspectors: Old Pay $95, New Pay $115

Clerks: Old Pay $95, New Pay $115

Machine Inspectors: Old Pay $95, New Pay $115

Bilingual Interpreters: Old Pay $75, New Pay $95

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.