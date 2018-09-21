Philadelphia Elections Won’t Be Hacked

BY TONY WESTRecent revelations of election interference by Russian and other foreign agents have raised widespread concern about the vulnerability of the November general election to such attacks. Nationwide, 64% of registered voters say election security should be a top priority, according to a Marist Poll released this week; that number rises to 70% in the Northeastern U.S.

Election administration is handled at the state and local level, however. And Pennsylvania authorities are confident their systems are designed to minimize this risk.

“Voters should be very secure in the knowledge that their vote is secure,” said City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley, whose agency administers elections in Philadelphia.

Although it often seems that everything is connected to the internet, Pennsylvania’s election mechanics are not. From the viewpoint of the online world, your vote takes place inside a black box – which is inside another black box.

“Voting machines are not hackable. They are not connected to the internet,” explained Deeley. “Our Board of Elections tabulates the results of machine counts and reports them to the Pennsylvania Department of State, through its Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) system.”

Ellen Lyons, a spokesperson for the DoS, gave details on SURE, describing it as “Pennsylvania’s custom-built voter-registration database and primary election-administration tool. State and county election officials use SURE to maintain up-to-date voter rolls, carry out general election administration tasks, issue absentee and provisional ballots and verify the qualifications of voters.” It is walled off from the internet and not connected to any public network, she confirmed.

In addition to vote tabulations, said City Commission Co-Chair Al Schmidt, “Voter registration data are likewise fed into SURE. For elections, these data are extracted from SURE.”

City Commission does not leave everything up to the State, however. Recently a security forum was held in Philadelphia, Deeley noted. “There are other things we can try to manage,” she said.

“We work with outside vendors to enhance our security, “Schmidt added. “But it would be imprudent to talk about these measures.”

Election hacking can theoretically have multiple methods. It could add or subtract raw votes. At a deeper level, it could add or subtract voters. But creating imaginary registered voters who then cast tallied votes would be a complicated task even with election systems that are hackable. A likelier fear is that a hack could delete or invalidate voter registrations – perhaps to depress vote totals in select jurisdictions.

Even black-box systems can be compromised, stated Michael Lazin, a computer-security expert.

There are two common channels of penetration. One is physical. “If a hostile operative gains direct access to the targeted network, it’s game over,” Lazin said.

The other is online deception – a technique known as “phishing.” A data-entry employee may receive a fake email dressed up to read like a directive from a supervisor to install an attached “update” which is actually malware.

Therefore, election security entails a host of controls over routine internal maintenance.

The Keystone State is ready for these challenges as well as many subtler ones, Lyons maintained.

“The Commonwealth’s voting-registration databases are protected behind multiple layers of defenses, including encryption technology and other enhanced security. Voter-registration and voting systems are always separated,” she stated. “Pennsylvania also has independent vulnerability assessments performed on our public-facing applications.”

“There is terrific confusion generated by talk of flawed or compromised election systems in other jurisdictions,” Schmidt said. “But we are confident in our ability to guarantee clean elections in Philadelphia.”

Deeley concurred: “Philadelphia has a longstanding record of allowing its citizens to vote with ease and security. We did an excellent job of maintaining election integrity in 2016.”

One should note that Philadelphia’s City Commission leadership is bipartisan – making it an unlikely tool for throwing elections one way or another.

For people concerned about whether their vote will be negated by fraud, Deeley argues there is safety in numbers.

“The more people vote, the harder it is to come up with a scheme that would cancel out your own vote,” she said. “High turnout is the answer.”

