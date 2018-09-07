Philadelphia’s Unions on Parade
HEALTH CARE, a dominant industry in Philadelphia, was represented by NUHHCE Local 1199C. Photo by Wendell Douglas
A STRONG turnout marked this year’s Labor Day parade, with union members and their supporters converging on Columbus Boulevard. Coverage begins P. 9.
Photo by Wendell Douglas
ILA LOCAL 1291 is the backbone of Philadelphia’s thriving port industry. Photo by Wendell Douglas
IRON WORKERS Local 401 sent a strong contingent to the parade. Photo by Wendell Douglas
PHILADELPHIA Federation of Teachers stresses that its mission is to serve the public equally with its members. Photo by Wendell Douglas
IUPAT DC 21 is a leader in the building trades.
Photo by Joe Stivala
A NEWCOMER to the Labor Day parade is Obie O’Brien Liberty Bell Lodge 1776, representing the newly organized airport workers.
Photo by Wendell Douglas.
COMMUNICATIONS Workers of America Local 13000 represents Verizon employees.
Photo by Wendell Douglas
SEIU is one of the fastest-growing unions in America. Photo by Wendell Douglas
COUNCIL PRESIDENT Darrell Clarke walked the walk with Laborers’ Local 332, headquartered in his district. Photo by Wendell Douglas
LABORERS’ Local 135 came down from Montgomery County to carry their banner with their union brothers and sisters from across the Delaware Valley.
Photo by Joe Stivala
FOR ELEVATOR Constructors Local 5, Labor Day is always a family affair. Photo by Wendell Douglas
BOILERMAKERS Local 13 filled Columbus Boulevard with members. Photo by Wendell Douglas
STATE REP aspirant Joe Hohenstein, L, marched with AFSCME DC 88. Photo by Wendell Douglas
Kevin Boyle, R, leader of Local 401 Bridgemen Iron Workers, stresses the importance of youth, who are always welcomed in the line of march. A well-paying, secure union job is a bulwark for the families that depend and flourish on it.
Photo by Joe Stivala
PLUMBERS’ Local 690 can always be relied upon to support labor in all endeavors. John Kane, 4th from L, is leader of Local 690 Plumbers and a strong voice in Delaware County politics. Kane marched in the broiling heat alongside his members. Not just a city operation, Local 690 covers Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester Delaware, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton Counties, making them a regional economic as well as political powerhouse. Photo by Joe Stivala
COUNCILMAN Mark Squilla marched with Local 19 Sheet Metal Workers. Squilla, a friend of labor, was requested to march with several other unions, so he must have been exhausted.
Photo by Joe Stivala