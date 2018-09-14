Sep. 15

September 14, 2018

The Green Party of Phila. hosts Welcome Party for gubernatorial candidate Paul Glover William Way LGBT Community Ctr., 1315 Spruce St, 2 p.m. Free. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

