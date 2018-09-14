Sep. 15

September 14, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

35th/53rd/55th/61st/63rd/64th Ward Democratic Committees host Picnic at Burholme Pk. Pavilion, Cottman & Central Aves., st. 1 p.m. Free for committee people. Donations payable to “Philly United,” % Robert Dellavella, 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149 For info: (215) 808-4240.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *