FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 5- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Autumn Bingo at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. 10 rounds, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Prizes to $500. Advance tickets $30, at door $35. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 6- State Sen. Vincent Hughes, State rep. Vanessa Brown & Councilman Curtis Jones host Public Safety Awareness Day at Parkwest Town Ctr., 52nd & Jefferson Sts., Lowe’s parking lot, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Music, kid zone, police/fire vehicles, health screenings, fire alarms, jobs. For info: (215) 879-7777.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts End of Summer Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. All-you-can-eat pig roast & beer. Live entertainment, family fun, face painting, bounce houses, playground, free ice cream for kids. Corn Hole Tournament: $40 per team. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For info: (215) 821-7606.

Oct. 6- 58th Ward Republican Committee hosts Shrimp & Crab Night at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 4-8 p.m. Donation $45. Payable to “Friends of the 58th Ward Executive Committee. For info: Joe Giedemann (215) 669-7222.

Oct. 6- Commission Community Service Committee hosts Voter registration Drive at Millcreek Plg., 47th & Brown Sts., 4-9 p.m. Free fish platter for all registrants. Music, giveaways.

Oct. 6- Democratic Women of Phila. host Get-Together at Queen of Sheba, 4511 Baltimore Ave., 7-10 p.m.

Oct. 7- St. Nicholas of Tolentine Ch. hosts Italian Festival & Procession of Saints at 9th & Morris Sts., 12-9 p.m. For info: For info: Rev. Nicholas Martorano (215) 463-1326.

Oct. 11- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Fox Chase Rec Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Oct. 11- Uptown Entertainment & Development Corp. sponsors Trip to African American Mus. in Washington, D.C., lv. 2231 N. Broad St., dinner in D.C. Benefits Uptown programs. For info: Linda Richardson (215) 236-1878.

Oct. 12- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Senior Expo at Cohocksink Rec Ctr., Cedar & Cambria Sts., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Door prizes, health screenings, state agencies. For info: (215) 425-0901.

Oct. 12- NAACP hosts Awards Gala Reception at Nat’l Museum of American Jewish History, Ballrm., 5:30-9 p.m. Self-parking in Bourse Parking Garage, 101 S. Independence Mall E., guests discounted. Catering by Kevin Parker. For info: Rodney Muhammad (215) 908-5202.

Oct. 12- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees’ Fall Fundraiser at Pub 36, 7681 Frankford Ave., 7-10 p.m. Beer, wine, well drinks, wings. Tickets: $40. For info: Brian McCann.

Oct. 17- State Sen. Sharif Street is hosted Reception at Zarwin Baum Good Government PAC, 1818 Market St., 13th fl., 5:30-7 p.m. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. RSVP: ZBGoodGovPAC@zarwin.com or (215) 569-2800.

Oct. 18- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Fundraiser at Marra’s, 1734 E. Passyunk Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Buffet. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500, $1,000. To become a host: Kate (617) 435-0002 or finance@leizabethfiedler.com.

Oct. 22- Democratic City Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 25- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Celebration at DC 21 Ha., 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $35. Payable to “Friends of 66A Ward.” For info: Shawn Dillon (215) 637-6360.

Oct. 25- 5th & 8th Ward Republican Committees host Pre-Election Party at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 7-9 p.m.

Oct. 27- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 724-2247.

Oct. 28- American Ass’n for Cancer Rsch. hosts “Party for a Purpose” at Hilton at Penns Ldg., 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 5-9 p.m. Honoring John J. Dougherty. Tickets $300 ($200 UNDER AGE 40); sponsorships $1,250-$50,000.For info: Kyrie Palan (215) 446-7166.

Nov. 6- General Election.

Nov. 15- Phila. Public Record hosts “Public Servant of the Year” Award Banquet at Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring State Sen. Christine Tartaglione Tickets $50, $60 at door. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 #5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.

Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 373a32, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.

