FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 12- NAACP hosts Awards Gala Reception at Nat’l Museum of American Jewish History, Ballrm., 5:30-9 p.m. Self-parking in Bourse Parking Garage, 101 S. Independence Mall E., guests discounted. Catering by Kevin Parker. For info: Rodney Muhammad (215) 908-5202.
Oct. 12- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees’ Fall Fundraiser at Pub 36, 7681 Frankford Ave., 7-10 p.m. Beer, wine, well drinks, wings. Tickets: $40. For info: Brian McCann.
Oct. 13- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Girard Ave. Street Fest betw. 26th and 29th Sts., 12-7 p.m. For info: (215) 684-3738.
Oct. 14- Vendemmia Festival is held at Girard Pk., 21st & Shunk Sts., 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 17- State Sen. Sharif Street is hosted Reception at Zarwin Baum Good Government PAC, 1818 Market St., 13th fl., 5:30-7 p.m. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. RSVP: ZBGoodGovPAC@zarwin.com or (215) 569-2800.
Oct. 18- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Fundraiser at Marra’s, 1734 E. Passyunk Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Buffet. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500, $1,000. To become a host: Kate (617) 435-0002 or finance@leizabethfiedler.com.
Oct. 22- Democratic City Committee hosts Fall Cocktail Party at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 952-1999.
Oct. 25- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Celebration at DC 21 Ha., 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $35. Payable to “Friends of 66A Ward.” For info: Shawn Dillon (215) 637-6360.
Oct. 25- 5th & 8th Ward Republican Committees host Pre-Election Party at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 7-9 p.m.
Oct. 27- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 724-2247.
Oct. 28- American Ass’n for Cancer Rsch. hosts “Party for a Purpose” at Hilton at Penns Ldg., 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 5-9 p.m. Honoring John J. Dougherty. Tickets $300 ($200 UNDER AGE 40); sponsorships $1,250-$50,000.For info: Kyrie Palan (215) 446-7166.
Nov. 6- General Election.
Nov. 11- Nat’l Constitution Ctr. hosts Liberty Medal Award at 525 Arch St., 5 p.m. Honorees: George W. & Laura Bush. For info: Merissa Blum (215) 409-6645.
Nov. 15- Phila. Public Record hosts “Public Servant of the Year” Award Banquet at Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring State Sen. Christine Tartaglione Tickets $50, $60 at door. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 #5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.
Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.
Nov. 30-Dec. 2- Penna. Soc. Weekend is held at N.Y. Hilton Midtown1335 Ave. of the Americas. Brian Roberts of Comcast is honoree.
Dec. 10- City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts Holiday Party at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.