FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 14- Vendemmia Festival is held at Girard Pk., 21st & Shunk Sts., 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 16- Gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner hosts Meet & Greet at 525 S. 5th St., 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments. RSVP: Dr. Simmons (215) 760-1857.
Oct. 17- State Sen. Sharif Street is hosted Reception at Zarwin Baum Good Government PAC, 1818 Market St., 13th fl., 5:30-7 p.m. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. RSVP: ZBGoodGovPAC@zarwin.com or (215) 569-2800.
Oct. 18- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Fundraiser at Marra’s, 1734 E. Passyunk Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Buffet. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500, $1,000. To become a host: Kate (617) 435-0002 or finance@leizabethfiedler.com.
Oct. 19- S.W. Phila. Dist. Services hosts Candidates Night at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6-7:15 p.m., free dinner 7:20 p.m. For info: Mike Ross (484) 250-9055.
Oct. 22- Democratic City Committee hosts Fall Cocktail Party at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 952-1999.
Oct. 25- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Celebration at DC 21 Ha., 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $35. Payable to “Friends of 66A Ward.” For info: Shawn Dillon (215) 637-6360.
Oct. 25- 5th & 8th Ward Republican Committees host Pre-Election Party at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 7-9 p.m.
Oct. 27- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 724-2247.
Oct. 27- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Oct. 27- Friends of Labor host Tribute Dinner at Hilton Phila. & Penns Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., Reception 5:30 p.m., Dinner 7 p.m. Honorees: Dennis Pagliotti of Bricklayers Local 1 & Kelvin Jeremiah of Phila. Housing Authority. Tickets $150, Tables $1,500, VIP Cocktail reception $100. RSVP by Oct. 12. For info: Tamica Moss (215) 765-6272 ext. 122 or tmoss@laborers332.com.
Oct. 28- American Ass’n for Cancer Rsch. hosts “Party for a Purpose” at Hilton at Penns Ldg., 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 5-9 p.m. Honoring John J. Dougherty. Tickets $300 ($200 UNDER AGE 40); sponsorships $1,250-$50,000.For info: Kyrie Palan (215) 446-7166.
Oct. 28- N.E. Democratic Cl. hosts Eagles Watch Party at Red Rooster Inn, 7960 Dungan Rd., 9:30 a.m. Eagles are playing in London! Tickets $30. For info: Brian Eddis (215) 284-2594.
Nov. 6- General Election.
Nov. 11- Nat’l Constitution Ctr. hosts Liberty Medal Award at 525 Arch St., 5 p.m. Honorees: George W. & Laura Bush. For info: Merissa Blum (215) 409-6645.
Nov. 15- Phila. Public Record hosts “Public Servant of the Year” Award Banquet at Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring State Sen. Christine Tartaglione Tickets $50, $60 at door. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 #5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.
Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.
Nov. 30-Dec. 2- Penna. Soc. Weekend is held at N.Y. Hilton Midtown1335 Ave. of the Americas. Brian Roberts of Comcast is honoree.
Dec. 10- City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts Holiday Party at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: Dominique Mille