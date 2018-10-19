FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 20- Laborers Local 332 hosts Get Out the Vote Rally at 1310 Wallace St., 10 a.m. Free Food.
Oct. 22- Democratic City Committee hosts Fall Cocktail Party at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 952-1999.
Oct. 24- State rep candidate Malcolm Kenyatta hosts “N. Philly Votes: Fish Fry” at Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 6:30-10 p.m. Campaign signs, election info, meet & greet with elected officials. Admission $7. For info: Sheila Simmons (215) 983-6880.
Oct. 25– State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Fall Environmental Justice Panel at Discovery Ctr., 3401 Reservoir Dr., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Featuring Sierra Cl. Past Nat’l President Aaron Mair. Discussing inclusion, equity and environmental gentrification. Refreshments. Assistance with State issues. For info: (215) 684-3738.
Oct. 25- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts “Birthday Celebration 2018” at Arts Ballrm., 1324 Locust St, VIP Reception 5:30 p.m., General Reception 6:30-9:30 p.m. RSVP: https://vincenthughes.ngpvanhost.com/form/3596976814548125440.
Oct. 25- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Celebration at DC 21 Ha., 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $35. Payable to “Friends of 66A Ward.” For info: Shawn Dillon (215) 637-6360.
Oct. 25- 5th & 8th Ward Republican Committees host Pre-Election Party at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 7-9 p.m.
Oct. 27- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 724-2247.
Oct. 27- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Oct. 27- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Unused Prescription Drugs Disposal Event at 3503 N. B St, Un. 7, 10 a.m.-2p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Oct. 27- Friends of Labor host Tribute Dinner at Hilton Phila. & Penns Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., Reception 5:30 p.m., Dinner 7 p.m. Honorees: Dennis Pagliotti of Bricklayers Local 1 & Kelvin Jeremiah of Phila. Housing Authority. Tickets $150, Tables $1,500, VIP Cocktail reception $100. RSVP by Oct. 12. For info: Tamica Moss (215) 765-6272 ext. 122 or tmoss@laborers332.com.
Oct. 28- American Ass’n for Cancer Rsch. hosts “Party for a Purpose” at Hilton at Penns Ldg., 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 5-9 p.m. Honoring John J. Dougherty. Tickets $300 ($200 UNDER AGE 40); sponsorships $1,250-$50,000.For info: Kyrie Palan (215) 446-7166.
Oct. 28- N.E. Democratic Cl. hosts Eagles Watch Party at Red Rooster Inn, 7960 Dungan Rd., 9:30 a.m. Eagles are playing in London! Tickets $30. For info: Brian Eddis (215) 284-2594.
Oct. 28- 9:30 a.m. the NE Democratic Club is having a Philadelphia Eagles watch party at the Red Rooster Inn, 7960 Dungan Rd, 19111.
Nov. 6- General Election.
Nov. 11- Nat’l Constitution Ctr. hosts Liberty Medal Award at 525 Arch St., 5 p.m. Honorees: George W. & Laura Bush. For info: Merissa Blum (215) 409-6645.
Nov. 15- Phila. Public Record hosts “Public Servant of the Year” Award Banquet at Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring State Sen. Christine Tartaglione Tickets $50, $60 at door. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 #5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.
Nov. 15- Alan Butkovitz hosts Fundraiser at McCormick’s & Schmick’s, 1 S. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Support levels $3,000, $1,000, $250. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.
Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.
Nov. 30-Dec. 2- Penna. Soc. Weekend is held at N.Y. Hilton Midtown1335 Ave. of the Americas. Brian Roberts of Comcast is honoree.
Dec. 10- City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts Holiday Party at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.