FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 25- Councilman Kenyatta Johnson & Urban Affairs Coalition host 1st-Time Homebuyers Fair at Yesha Grand Ballrm., 2308 Snyder Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: Kaitlyn Manasterski (215) 686-3412.
Oct. 25- 5th & 8th Ward Republican Committees host Pre-Election Party at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 7-9 p.m. Featuring Scott Wagner. Food & refreshments. Tickets $40. Payable to “8th Ward GOP Philadelphia.” For info: David (215) 735-1060.
Oct. 27- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 724-2247.
Oct. 27- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Oct. 27- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Unused Prescription Drugs Disposal Event at 3503 N. B St., Un. 7, 10 a.m.-2p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Oct. 27- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Nat’l Service Opportunity Fair at Temple U., McGonigle Ha., 1800 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Training for military, CIA and other gov’t agencies. Free. For info: evans.house.gov.
Oct. 27- Friends of Labor host Tribute Dinner at Hilton Phila. & Penns Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., Reception 5:30 p.m., Dinner 7 p.m. Honorees: Dennis Pagliotti of Bricklayers Local 1 & Kelvin Jeremiah of Phila. Housing Authority. Tickets $150, Tables $1,500, VIP Cocktail reception $100. RSVP by Oct. 12. For info: Tamica Moss (215) 765-6272 ext. 122 or tmoss@laborers332.com.
Oct. 28- American Ass’n for Cancer Rsch. hosts “Party for a Purpose” at Hilton at Penns Ldg., 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 5-9 p.m. Honoring John J. Dougherty. Tickets $300 ($200 UNDER AGE 40); sponsorships $1,250-$50,000.For info: Kyrie Palan (215) 446-7166.
Oct. 28- N.E. Democratic Cl. hosts Eagles Watch Party at Red Rooster Inn, 7960 Dungan Rd., 9:30 a.m. Eagles are playing in London! Tickets $30. For info: Brian Eddis (215) 284-2594.
Oct. 31- State Reps. Joanna McClinton & Jordan Harris host Fall Festival at Common Place, 5736 Chester Ave., 3:30-5:30 p.m. Children’s games, food, trick-or-treat candy, health & wellness vendors. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Nov. 2- Shirley Kitchen & Sid Booker host “Shtrimp & Cocktail Rally to Gert Out the Vote!” at Club LaPointe’, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests: Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey & a host of elected officials.
Nov. 6- General Election.
Nov. 11- Nat’l Constitution Ctr. hosts Liberty Medal Award at 525 Arch St., 5 p.m. Honorees: George W. & Laura Bush. For info: Merissa Blum (215) 409-6645.
Nov. 15- Phila. Public Record hosts “Public Servant of the Year” Award Banquet at Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring State Sen. Christine Tartaglione Tickets $50, $60 at door. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 #5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.
Nov. 15- Alan Butkovitz hosts Fundraiser at McCormick’s & Schmick’s, 1 S. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Support levels $3,000, $1,000, $250. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.
Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.
Nov. 30-Dec. 2- Penna. Soc. Weekend is held at N.Y. Hilton Midtown1335 Ave. of the Americas. Brian Roberts of Comcast is honoree.
Dec. 10- City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts Holiday Party at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.