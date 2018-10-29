FURTHER LISTINGS

Nov. 15- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Criminal Record Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair at Lawncrest Rec Ctr., 6000 Rising Sun Ave, 5-8 p.m. Must register by Nov. 2. To register: (215) 6 86-3454.

Nov. 15- Phila. Public Record hosts “Public Servant of the Year” Award Banquet at Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring State Sen. Christine Tartaglione Tickets $50, $60 at door. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 #5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com .

Nov. 15- Alan Butkovitz hosts Fundraiser at McCormick’s & Schmick’s, 1 S. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Support levels $3,000, $1,000, $250. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.

Nov. 15- State Rep. Pam DeLisso hosts Town hall Mtg. at Roxborough Me. Hosp., Wolcott Aud., 5800 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Analysis of midterms and legislative strategy for 2019. For info: (1215) 482-8726.

Nov. 18- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Re-Election Kickoff Event at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Eagles game. Hail Mary $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $30, Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19147. For info: 267) 275-2120.

Nov. 30-Dec. 2- Penna. Soc. Weekend is held at N.Y. Hilton Midtown1335 Ave. of the Americas. Brian Roberts of Comcast is honoree.

Dec. 10- City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts Holiday Party at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: Dominique Miller (609) 784-4513.

