State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Fall Environmental Justice Panel at Discovery Ctr., 3401 Reservoir Dr., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Featuring Sierra Cl. Past Nat’l President Aaron Mair. Discussing inclusion, equity and environmental gentrification. Refreshments. Assistance with State issues. For info: (215) 684-3738.

