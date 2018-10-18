POLS ON THE STREET: In Governor’s Race, Bucks Tell the Story

BY JOE SHAHEELI

Money doesn’t always win political races. But it is a useful prognosticator of their outcome.That’s because money follows other numbers – money is a number itself and is spent by people who know numbers. So political spending tends to measure where the big spenders think they will get the most bang for their buck.

In Pennsylvania in 2018, the big spenders are spending on statewide Democrats.

Take incumbent Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. He has all but doubled his Republican challenger Scott Wagner’s fundraising – $15 million to $8.5 million. This money will buy saturation ads of Wolf embracing small businesses, grandchildren and puppies. How can Wagner compete for the casual voter’s eye? All the spiked boots in the world won’t save him from the fact that repetition pays off in advertising, and Wolf can repeat more than he can.

It is informative to see who is chipping in big bucks to the Wolf campaign as of Sept. 17.

Pitching in $200,000 or more to Wolf, via various channels, are AFSCME ($750,000), American Federation of Teachers ($500,000), COPE ($250,000), Carpenters Legislative Program of Greater Pennsylvania ($250,000), Committee for a Better Tomorrow ($700,000, Democratic Governors’ Association ($250,000), Fairness PA ($600,000), IBEW ($744,500), 76ers owner Michael Rubin ($250,000), Mid-Atlantic Laborers’ Political League ($500,00), National Democratic Redistricting PAC ($250,000), Pennsylvania SEIU COPE ($750,000), PSEA-PACE ($1,100,000), Steamfitters ($200,000) and United Steelworkers ($200,000).

Aside from himself (Wagner has lavishly underwritten all his political campaigns from his personal fortune), Wagner has received only two clusters of donations of $200,000 or more. John Arnold, CEO of PPC Lubricants, gave the Wagner campaign $550,000 and the RGA Pennsylvania 2018 PAC gave $250,000.

There has been some sniping at the increasingly harsh tones of Wagner’s campaign messaging. But When a candidate lacks the funding to match his opponent, fire and brimstone may be the only way to break through.

Casey Keeps Pace in Fundraising

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-Pa.) campaign announced it raised $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and has $6.7 million cash on hand. Casey has raised more than $21 million during the 2018 cycle from 94,000 donors; 89% of all contributions have been from grassroots donors giving $100 or less.

“As we enter the final weeks of this election, Sen. Casey remains in a dominant position, thanks to the overwhelming grassroots support from Pennsylvanians in all 67 counties,” said Campaign Manager M.E. Smith. “Sen. Casey shattered his previous fundraising record and raised more than $21 million this cycle thanks to historic grassroots enthusiasm. The campaign will have the resources necessary to get Senator Casey’s message out and highlight what is at stake for Pennsylvania voters in the closing weeks of this election.”

Casey’s outspent opponent, Congressman Lou Barletta (R-Luzerne) slammed Casey for bad taste in advertising.

Casey pulled a television ad that charged Barletta will take health care away from his own 18-month-old grandson with cancer, from the Scranton market. But he kept running it across the rest of the state.

State Rep. O’Brien Dies, Leaving a Hole in Many Hearts

David Jackson, a Barletta campaign spokesman, said, “If Sen. Casey thinks his disgusting attack ad against Congressman Barletta and the Barletta family is too insensitive to run in Casey’s hometown, why is he continuing to run it across the state? Sen. Casey has proven he will stoop to the lowest of lows for political gain and will keep digging. He should take his ad down statewide immediately.”

State Rep. Mike O’Brien (D-Kensington) died of a heart attack Monday in his lifelong Fishtown home.

He was 64 and had been suffering from diabetes and a foot infection. He declined to run for re-election, passing on the torch to his Chief of Staff Mary Isaacson. “He was the best mentor I could ever have,” she said.

It was a natural move for him, since he had inherited his seat from State Rep. Marie Lederer, whom he had served as chief of staff for many terms. O’Brien was intimate with his River Wards homeland and proud of his ability to serve its people.

O’Brien, a six-term incumbent, was the Democratic Party’s Urban Affairs Committee chairman in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Gov. Wolf ordered flags to fly at half-staff in memory of O’Brien. “Mike cared deeply for his community and demonstrated his commitment each day he went to work,” he commented.

After graduating from Northeast Catholic High School, O’Brien started out as a butcher. His wife Rita is a schoolteacher. When in office, he was a stalwart advocate for educational funding and management. He maintained the Philadelphia School Board should be elected, not appointed.

Jerry Jordan, leader of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, stated he was “heartbroken by the sudden passing of O’Brien. On behalf of our union, I want to extend condolences to his wife and his entire family, friends and community.

“O’Brien was a staunch supporter of Pennsylvania’s educators. He was a state representative who, often against long odds, consistently fought for legislation that benefited working families and schoolchildren. A fine legislator and an even-better human being. He will be sorely missed by the PFT and all the educators, children, and constituents he worked so hard to represent.”

Council President Darrell Clarke, who shared constituents with O’Brien, recalled, “Mike and I go back to the days when we were staffers, navigating bureaucracies and doing our best to help people in need. That experience makes some future politicians cynical – but not Mike. Mike never lost his impatience for progress and change, and in recent years, I have appreciated watching him fight with passion for Philadelphians on the Pennsylvania House floor.

Councilwoman Cindy Bass (8th Dist.) added, “Mike cared about the forgotten. He fought for consumer protections, workers’ rights and environmental health.”

“He was a proud progressive Democrat who was not afraid to fight against the Republican majority,” said Congressman Kevin Boyle (D-Phila.).

O’Brien commanded respect across the aisle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, where he had worked diligently on legislative nuts and bolts for decades.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) hailed him as “a strong voice for the citizens of Philadelphia during his 12 years in the House and a man of common sense and integrity. Despite facing health issues, Rep. O’Brien never stopped working hard for his constituents and the people of Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills remembered him thus: “The people of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have lost a great champion in Rep. Mike O’Brien today. He was a dear friend and neighbor to all who knew him in his district. He was a leader in ensuring that children have a good, quality education so they can succeed, regardless of their Zip Code. His voice will be missed in Harrisburg, and on behalf of the entire Pennsylvania Democratic Party, we send his family our prayers.”

O’Brien is survived by his wife; a daughter, Bridget, a doctoral candidate at Notre Dame; and by a son, Michael, a marine scientist.

