Rafferty Wins Transit Award

STATE SEN. JOHN RAFFERTY, JR., the chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee, has been awarded the American Public Transportation Association’s 2018 State Distinguished Service Award, in recognition of the Senator’s leadership in the passage of Act 89 of 2013. Act 89 is Pennsylvania’s comprehensive transportation funding bill. The award honors a public transportation decision maker, elected or appointed official, or private citizen who has contributed to the public transportation industry on the local or state levels through policy, legislative initiative and leadership. L-R, SEPTA Board Member Obra S. Kernodle, IV, State Senate Transportation Committee Minority Chairman John P. Sabatina Jr., State House Transportation Committee Chairman John Taylor, SEPTA Board Member William J. Leonard, Esq., SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr., SEPTA Board Member Kevin L. Johnson, P.E., State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman John C. Rafferty Jr., SEPTA Board Member and Deputy Managing Director, Philadelphia Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, State House Transportation Committee Democratic Chairman William F. Keller, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger, SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel and SEPTA Board Member Joseph E. Brion, Esq.