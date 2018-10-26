SpArc Philadelphia Holds Job Fair for Services to Intellectually disAbled

SpArc Philadelphia’s family of organizations SpArc Services and The Arc of Philadelphia are hosting a Job Fair for part-time and full-time job seekers. These organizations provide services for intellectually disabled citizens.
The event details, including open positions, are as follows:
Event: SpArc Philadelphia Job Fair
Date: Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018
Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: SpArc Philadelphia
2350 W. Westmoreland Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Open Positions:
* Direct Support Professional (DSP)
* Job Coach-PT
* Program Specialist-FT
* Intake Coordinator-FT
* Staff Accountant-FT
* Adult Advocate-Must have experience PT
* Child Advocate-Must have experience PT
For more information about the postings please visit:
www.sparcphilly.org
Please email any questions to hr@sparcphilly.org