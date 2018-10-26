SpArc Philadelphia Holds Job Fair for Services to Intellectually disAbled

SpArc Philadelphia’s family of organizations SpArc Services and The Arc of Philadelphia are hosting a Job Fair for part-time and full-time job seekers. These organizations provide services for intellectually disabled citizens.

The event details, including open positions, are as follows:

Event: SpArc Philadelphia Job Fair

Date: Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: SpArc Philadelphia

2350 W. Westmoreland Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140

Open Positions:

* Direct Support Professional (DSP)

* Job Coach-PT

* Program Specialist-FT

* Intake Coordinator-FT

* Staff Accountant-FT

* Adult Advocate-Must have experience PT

* Child Advocate-Must have experience PT

For more information about the postings please visit:

www.sparcphilly.org and visit our career sections.

Please email any questions to hr@sparcphilly.org

