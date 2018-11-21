Dec. 12

Councilman Derek Green hosts Reception at Haute Lounge & Restaurant, 1420 Locust St., 5-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $3,000, $1,000, $250. Payable to “The Green Fund.” RSVP: Cole Dougherty (215) 251-0585 or cole@rittenhousepolitical.com.

