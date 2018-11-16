Nov. 17

November 16, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Senior Fair at St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1009 Unruh Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Light refreshments. Free flu shots, with most insurance and Medicare cards. Blood-pressure screenings, medicine drop-off, giveaways, government resources, senior housing. For info: (215) 342-6340.

