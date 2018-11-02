SecState: Pennsylvanians Visit votesPA.com for Complete Voting Information

In preparation for Pennsylvania’s midterm election, Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres suggests Pennsylvanians visit votesPA.com where they can confirm their registration status, verify their new congressional district, locate their polling place and much more.

“VotesPA is an invaluable resource for voters as they head to the polls on Nov. 6,” Secretary Torres said. “We encourage all voters to be fully informed about their rights and what to expect at the polling place.”

At votesPA.com, citizens can:

• Confirm their voter registration status and voting district information, including new congressional district;

• Locate their polling place and get directions;

• Find contact information for their county election office;

• View a demonstration video of the voting system used in their county;

• File a complaint if they encounter any difficulty or questionable situation at the polls.

Additionally, votesPA.com includes links to A Toolkit for the Pennsylvania Voter, Voter Guide FAQ About Voting in Pennsylvania, the Top 5 Things Every Voter Should Know About Pennsylvania Elections and other useful information. These publications are available to download and print in English or Spanish.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, the polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for registered voters to elect:

• Governor and Lieutenant Governor

• One U.S. Senator

• Eighteen U.S. House members

• Even-numbered State Senate districts

• All State House seats.

•

Voters have the right to cast a provisional ballot at the polling place if they believe they are registered at the precinct but are not listed in the poll book or supplemental poll book. County officials will review provisional ballots within seven days after the election to determine whether the voter was eligible.

Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time must show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to a polling place where they have voted before.

Voters are entitled to assistance at the voting booth if they are unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system. They can choose who will provide the assistance, except for their employer, an agent of their employer, an officer or agent of their union or the Judge of Elections.

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1 (877) VOTESPA – 1 (877) 868-3772).

