Bus Drivers Wanted

December 6, 2018 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:

JUDGE TIMIKA LANE

Common Pleas Court Judge Timika R. Lane reports a useful employment tip:
“I have a great opportunity for job seekers who are non-violent and non-sexual offenders.
“School Bus Driver:
• $21/ per hour
• 5 hours guaranteed per day/ many overtime hours available
• $1500 signing bonus ($750 paid after 90 days/ remainder at 1st anniversary
• 2 day training session (driver with receive Class B CDL License).
“Must be:
• At least 21 years old
• Clean driving record
• High School/GED graduate.
“We are need of 20 applicants to apply for this position in person on 12/10/2018 @ 9:00 a.m. All interested parties should contact us @ www.ineedacdl.com or (610) 803-3684. Please feel free to post this on your social media.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *