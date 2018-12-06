Bus Drivers Wanted
JUDGE TIMIKA LANE
Common Pleas Court Judge Timika R. Lane reports a useful employment tip:
“I have a great opportunity for job seekers who are non-violent and non-sexual offenders.
“School Bus Driver:
• $21/ per hour
• 5 hours guaranteed per day/ many overtime hours available
• $1500 signing bonus ($750 paid after 90 days/ remainder at 1st anniversary
• 2 day training session (driver with receive Class B CDL License).
“Must be:
• At least 21 years old
• Clean driving record
• High School/GED graduate.
“We are need of 20 applicants to apply for this position in person on 12/10/2018 @ 9:00 a.m. All interested parties should contact us @ www.ineedacdl.com or (610) 803-3684. Please feel free to post this on your social media.”