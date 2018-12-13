Dec. 15

December 13, 2018

State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts “Breaking the Silence: Focus on You/Focus on Family” at HS of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Topics: Blended families, loss, racism in the workplace, life transitioning & more. Space is limited. RSVP: (215) 879-7777 or Tammy.Hoskins@pasenate.com.

