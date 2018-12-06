DePasquale: Hold Down DRPA Bridge Tolls

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale made the following statement supporting the Delaware River Port Authority’s decision on Dec. 5not to raise tolls until 2021:

“I am pleased to see the Delaware River Port Authority will not seek to raise tolls for the next two years. DRPA provides safe, reliable transportation for thousands of people and making sure tolls are affordable is crucial to helping citizens navigate to work and recreational opportunities.

“I expect the DRPA to continue to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible with fare riders’ money.

“I commend Port Authority staff who are working hard to implement reforms that helped provide a 20% fare discount for frequent users since 2015 and are now bearing fruit by holding the line on tolls for all riders.”

As an ex-officio member of the DRPA board of commissioners, DePasquale voted in favor of the resolution to not raise tolls.

