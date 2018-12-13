FURTHER LISTINGS

Dec. 15- Ironworkers’ Local 401 hosts “Christmas Benefit Night” at Bridgemen’s Ha., 11600 Norcom Rd., 7 p.m. Supporting sick & injured members & families. Tickets $30, tables $300. Payable to “Local 401 Supplemental Welfare Fund.” For info: Kevin Boyle (215) 676-3000.
Dec.16- Veteran Boxers Association hosts Toy Drive Collection for St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children of Phila. Bring a new unwrapped toy to VBA Clubhouse, 2733 E. Clearfield St., 1-4 p.m. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Dec. 17- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu is hosted Fundraiser at Rittenhouse Political Partners, 121 S. Broad St., 4th fl., 5:30-7 p.m. RSVP: Cole Dougherty (215) 251-0585 or cole@rittenhousepolitical.com.
Dec. 18- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Fundraiser at McCormick & Schmick’s, Wm. Penn Rm., 1 S. Broad St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250. Payable to “Friends of Lawrence Farnese.” RSVP: Cole Dougherty (215) 251-0585 or cole@rittenhousepolitical.com.
Dec. 20- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Free Senior Luncheon at Casa Caribe, 173 W. Allegheny Ave., 12-2 p.m. Info on State programs. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Dec. 20- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Holiday Open House at 7012 Castor Ave., 5-7 p.m. Share ideas to help the community; seek help on State-related matters. For info: (717) 787-7895.
Dec. 21- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Luncheon for Seniors of 180th Legislative Dist. at Somerset Villas, 200 E. Somerset St., 12-2 p.m. Free Information on senior programs & legislation. For info: (215) 291-5647.