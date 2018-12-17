FURTHER LISTINGS

Dec. 20- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Holiday Open House at 7012 Castor Ave., 5-7 p.m. Share ideas to help the community; seek help on State-related matters. For info: (717) 787-7895.
Dec. 21- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Luncheon for Seniors of 180th Legislative Dist. at Somerset Villas, 200 E. Somerset St., 12-2 p.m. Free Information on senior programs & legislation. For info: (215) 291-5647.
Dec. 21- Sid Booker hosts Christmas Celebration at Cl. LaPointe, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Open bar 6-8 p.m. Adults only; admitted by invitation only. Special host: Sheriff Jewell Williams. Radio personality Patty Jackson. RSVP: SB4600@aol.com.

