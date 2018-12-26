In Memoriam: Jeanne Bund

Jeanne Bund, 90, of Philadelphia, passed away on Dec. 23 at her home surrounded by loving and devoted friends. She was a nursing-home administrator in Pennsylvania and New York for many years. Jeanne was instrumental in developing the Senior Housing she was presently living at.

She worked endless hours with Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell to make Philadelphia a model city for the homeless. Jeanne was loved and respected by all.

Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband Tobias Bund.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 21 S. 13th Street. Entombment will follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum, 361 Hwy. 79, Morganville, N.J.

