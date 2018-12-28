Laborers Take Care of Kids

SEVERAL groups of needy kids lined up on N. Broad Street to get holiday gifts courtesy of Laborers District Council. Staff labored hard and long to get the toys out to obviously happy youngsters. Ken Washington, director of government relations (2nd from R), coordinated the staff for the event. Photo by Joe Stivala

