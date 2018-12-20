Reynolds Brown Brings ‘Warmth’ and More

December 20, 2018
PRINCIPAL Olufemi Fadeyibi brought her students from Mathematics, Civics & Sciences Charter School to “Warmth in Winter.”
“WARMTH IN WINTER” was the theme of Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown’s (2nd from L, rear) holiday giveaway for children in need. The bags full of hats, gloves and scarves for Positive Action Committee Group. Photos by Richard Rykard
COUNCILWOMAN Blondell Reynolds Brown was surrounded here by children from Thankful Learning Center.
SISTER CITIES Girls Choir performed for the affair.
SCHOOL DISTRICT Superintendent Dr. William Hite greeted the crowd at Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown listened.
CHILDREN were arrayed in warm winter coats they had received at this event, which was held in School District of Philadelphia headquarters.
A TASTY breakfast was served.
PRINCIPAL FADEYIBI posed with three of her students, L-R, Daria Williams, Ciani Davis and Toccorah Byrd.

