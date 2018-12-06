Seen at the Pennsylvania Society!!
STATE SEN. Sharif Street, L, joined Attorney General Josh Shapiro and political consultant Dawn Chavous at one affair. Photos by Bonnie Squires
CELLPHONE cameras were a clicking at the chic Remi Restaurant in Manhattan during the District Council 1199C Solidarity Reception honoring State Sen. Vincent Hughes, Ethelind Baylor and Tracy Hardy. The honorees were flanked by Chris Woods, executive VP of NUHHCE, L; Ryan Boyer, business manager of Laborers District Council; and State Sen. Sharif Street, R.
MICHAEL BLAKE, 3rd from L, Democratic candidate for New York City controller, was honored at a reception. Special guest State Sen. Sharif Street, L, is joined in support of Blake with Nancy Mills, Pennsylvania Democratic State Party chairwoman; host Fred Dix; Sinceré Harris, executive director of Pennsylvania Democrats; and David Dix, CEO of Luminous Strategies.
FLANKING City Commissioner candidate Luigi Borda at the Pennsylvania Society weekend were political consultant Aubrey Montgomery and State Sen. Sharif Street. As usual the annual weekend drew movers and shakers from across Pennsylvania to New York.
CITY COMMISSIONER candidate Luigi Borda gets some advice from a former candidate for City Commissioner herself, Tracey Gordon, and Northeast Philly Democratic Ward Leader Pete McDermott.
L-R, PHILLY investor Al Fieay, City Council at-large candidate Melissa Robbins, and Community Activist Fred Druding, Jr. share a moment at the Pennsylvania Society weekend.
Several pre-Pennsylvania Society receptions were held in Philly right before the New York reception, including the Genevieve Society’s, held at the Oar Club at Park Towne Place. Seen here are, L-R, Judge Maria McLaughlin, Eleanor Dezzi (one of the founders) and Ivory Allison. The nonprofit encourages women to run for office and stand for corporate board memberships.
Eleanor Dezzi, L, always books a table at the Pennsylvania Society dinner with Larry Pitt, Esq. and his wife Phyllis (and Bonnie Squires, the Public Record’s contributing editor).
ATTORNEY GENERAL Josh Shapiro found time to talk with Liz Preate Havey, a Republican leader in the suburbs whose dad Ernie Preate is a former AG.
TRIBUTE was paid to immediate past executive director of the Pennsylvania Society Carol Fitzgerald, who was there with her husband Judge Jim Fitzgerald.
AT THE DINNER honoring Brian Roberts were, L-R, Rhonda Cohen, Terese & U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and Penn President Amy Gutmann.
AT THE DINNER, Judith Myer, L, past president of the ADL, was happy to see Comcast VP Stephanie Kosta.
Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, was the honoree at the Pennsylvania Society’s big dinner Saturday night. His mother Suzanne Roberts was happy to congratulate her son.
Alan Kessler, L, walked to receptions with Kelsey Trainor and Michael Adler.
PENN ALSO welcomed, L-R, Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Congressman Conor Lamb.
L-R WERE newly elected State Sen. Tim Kearney, State Rep. Leanne Krueger-Braneky, Deborah Klehr of the Education Law Center and Sharon Ward at the Penn Club.
Also at the Penn Club was Gov. Ed Rendell, seated, with Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, Lynette Brown Sow and Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.
HOSTING the Penn Brunch was President Amy Gutmann, here welcoming Chris Franklin, CEO of Aqua America.
LOCAL 1199C political expert Linda Fields, L, was happy to support U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and chat with Nancy Patton Mills, chair of the state Democratic Committee.
REPRESENTING the suburbs at the Casey reception were power attorney John Saler with his daughter Lizzy and former Delaware County Democratic Chair David Landau with his wife Stephanie.
MAYOR Jim Kenney, L, talked with Jim Brown, a longstanding aide of the Casey family, at the Casey reception.
L-R, REV. Lorina Marshall-Blake, head of Independence Blue Cross, and Montgomery County Commission Chair Val Arkoosh were at the Casey fundraiser.
AT U.S. SEN. Bob Casey’s reception were, L-R, State Rep. Donna Bullock, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Rev. Bonnie Camarda, Salvation Army head.
COUNCILMAN Derek Green, R, co-hosted The League of 1789 annual reception, where he got to chat with State Sen. Sharif Street, L, and Laborers’ District Council leader Ryan Boyer.
ARRIVING at the Manhattan Midtown Hilton around the same time were, L-R, Eleanor Dezzi, State Sen. Vince Hughes, Nicole White and Bonnie Squires.
STATE SEN. Tommy Tomlinson, L, shared a moment with Congressman Brendan Boyle.
The Metropolitan Caucus reception saw Bill Sasso and Donald “Guy” Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia.
AT THE Cozen O’Connor reception were, Rae & Jerry Johnson with Bernard & Cathy Lee.
CO-HOSTING the Cozen O’Connor reception were, L-R, Joe & Bev Gerber and CEO Michael Heller.
MARIAN TASCO, front L, and her posse attended several receptions over the weekend.
FRIDAY NIGHT saw former State Sen. Bill DeWeese, L, who was escorting State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, talking with former Montco Chairman Marcel Groen.
Cozen O’Connor’s reception attracted, L-R, hosts Steve Cozen and Pat O’Connor, Commonwealth Court Judge James Colins, former Gov. Bill Richardson and former Gov. Ed Rendell.
HOUSE SPEAKER Mike Turzai and his wife Dr. Lydia Turzai greeted guests at their Friday night reception.
U.S. SEN. Bob Casey made the rounds Friday night, starting with the Arent Fox reception. Here he was talking with Lowman Henry and his son Tyler Henry.
AT THE 1199C reception Friday night, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, L, talked with Henry Nicholas.
CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT Chrissy Houlahan with, L-R, Michael Alexander, director of regional affairs, and Israel Nitzan, Deputy Consul General of Israel. Houlahan had come straight from Washington to the Hilton in New York for Pennsylvania Society festivities. Photos by Bonnie Squires!!