SEPTA Spreads Holiday Cheer with Trolley Décor

SEPTA is making the 2018 holiday season bright with its decorated vehicles. For the first time ever, the festive vehicle décor has taken over every SEPTA mode. The good news is that you still have time to see the decorated vehicles. SEPTA has you covered with the viewing scheduled below:

Western Decorated Train

For the first time ever, SEPTA’s Regional Rail Division decorated a Silverliner V train with a western theme for customers to view and enjoy.

Date Time Location

Saturday, Dec. 15 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Suburban Station, Track 0

Wednesday, Dec. 19 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Suburban Station, Track 0

Saturday, Dec. 22 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Suburban Station, Track 0

Decorated Bus and Trolleys

You’re invited to get into the holiday spirit with SEPTA, the University City Arts League and Trolley Car Station!

Here are the details:

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Trolley Portal Gardens (40th & Baltimore)

Details: SEPTA winners of the Holiday Vehicle Competition and People’s Choice Award will be on display for visitors to explore. Holiday decorated trolleys will operate every 30 minutes. Children (4-16 years of age) can ride free with a paying adult between 40th Street and Dilworth Park.

The decorated vehicles are the result of an internal Building a SEPTA Culture of Service and Creativity initiative to build camaraderie, showcase employee talent and spread holiday cheer to customers. SEPTA’s frontline maintenance, surface transportation and railroad division employees decorated vehicles with festive holiday style. Each team worked together to come up with a theme for their respective vehicle. Employees receive donations from co-workers and volunteer their personal time to work on the vehicles.

