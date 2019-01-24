Meet the Candidates!
February 28, 2019
Sponsored by: Crews, Moseley & Associates
Join us as we welcome candidates for races on the May 21
primary ballot as they meet potential constituents
and get signatures for their petitions.
$400 MEET & GREET, CUSTOM BIO, PHOTO AND ¼ PAGE color ad
$250 MEET & GREET, CUSTOM BIO, PHOTO
Sponsorship opportunities:
$1,500 Signage on all collaterals and materials distributed at event and ½-page ad, and ad on Phillyrecord.com and First Read newsletter
$1,000 Signage on all collaterals and materials distributed at event and ¼- page ad, and ad on Phillyrecord.com and First Read newsletter
The event, featuring award-winning cocktails and light appetizers, will be held at:
The Trestle Inn, at 11th and Callowhill streets, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission is complimentary for the general public.
RSVP Here: https://tinyurl.com/meet-greet-candidates
For sponsorship opportunities and for candidates and
consultants interested in participating:
Contact Melissa Barrett, Director of Sales,
215-755-2000, ext.5; mbarrett@phillyrecord.com