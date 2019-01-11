City Wants Nominations for Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition

Today, the Office of Civic Engagement & Volunteer Service announced it is accepting nominations for the 7th annual Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition. Mayor Kenney and OCEVS are encouraging residents to nominate persons committed to service and creating a positive impact in Philadelphia.

“We are fortunate to have so many residents perform different acts of service every day,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “When we are encouraged to serve others, our city, country, and world become a better place. I look forward to celebrating some of our residents who have committed themselves to enhancing their communities through service.”

The Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition Awards is an opportunity to spotlight the key role that service plays in solving local problems and challenges. It is part of a nation-wide effort to recognize those who give back through national service. This day will highlight the impact of community service, feature the work of nonprofit and national service groups, and inspire more Philadelphians to serve in their communities.

The 2019 Award Categories are as follows:

• Mayor’s Philly Hero Award is awarded to a Philadelphia resident who has made a unique contribution to the city through service.

• Mayor’s Youth Hero Award is awarded to a Philadelphia resident under 18 who has made a unique contribution to the city through service.

• Mayor’s Distinguished National Service Award is awarded to current AmeriCorps or Senior Corps volunteers who have gone above and beyond their duties as a National Service member.

• Mayor’s Distinguished National Service Alum Award recognizes AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, or Peace Corps alumni who continue to devote their lives to making a difference through service.

The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Anyone can submit a nomination via online form.

