FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 22- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at 2nd Bapt. Ch., 1801 Meadow St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Jan. 23- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5901 Summerdale Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Jan. 26- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Rd., 10 a.m. Focus on changing State House rules. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Jan. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Ziehler Rec Ctr., 100 E. Olney Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Jan. 29- Mayoral candidate Daphne Goggins hosts Birthday Party at Nix & Nix Event Venue, 1525 W. Dauphin St., 7-9 p.m. Refreshments. Free. For info: gogginsdaphne@gmail.com.
Jan. 30- Judicial candidate Nicola Serianni hosts Meet-&-Greet Fundraiser at Sassafras, 48 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels: Young Professionals $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Hosts $500. For info: Kelson Northeimer (717) 420-6533 or krnortheimer@gmail.com.
Feb. 4- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Information Session on Medicare Benefits Changes at 3503 N. B St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Feb. 23- 13th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition Signing and Re-Registration Chat & Chew at Treasures, 5549 Germantown Ave., 2-6 p.m. Free to all residents & community groups. Candidates & Sponsors: $200. Payable to: 13th Ward Democratic Executive Committee. P.O. Box 25563, Phila., PA 19140. For info: Cynthia Parker (215) 704-4461 or Virnelda Haines (215) 704-1815.
Mar. 1- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. Payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward.” For info: John Donohue (267) 334-3775 or Colleen Scalici (215) 500-0617.
Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 ACADEMY Rd, 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.

